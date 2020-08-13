375 kgs of ice seized in Myanmar’s eastern state

YANGON, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Myanmar authorities seized 375 kilograms of methamphetamine (ice) in Shan state, according to a release from the Military True News Information Team on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint anti-narcotic police made a seizure in Tachileik township on Thursday morning.

A total of 375 kilograms of methamphetamine (ICE) worth over 9 billion kyats (over 6.42 million U.S. dollars) were seized from a car.

The seized narcotic drugs were transfered systematically to the concerned authorities, the release said.

According to the latest release issued by the President’s Office on Monday, a total of 1,279 drug-related cases were registered across Myanmar while 1,968 people were charged in connection with the cases as of Aug. 8 this year. Enditem