3rd CIIE to highlight public health, epidemic prevention

SHANGHAI, April 21 (Xinhua) — Dozens of global enterprises have confirmed participation in the newly-set public health and epidemic prevention section in the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) slated for November, the organizers said Tuesday.

The area, set inside the Medical Equipment & Healthcare Products Exhibition Hall, will showcase cutting-edge products and technologies, ranging from extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines used in COVID-19 treatments to ventilators, protective equipment and test kits.

The new area is dedicated to the latest achievement in global epidemic prevention, Sun Chenghai, vice director of the CIIE Bureau, said during a promotional session in Shanghai.

Dozens of companies from countries and regions, including the United States, Germany and Switzerland, have already booked over 2,800 square meters of exhibition space to showcase their products.

Pavol Dobrocky, with pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim, said the company’s participation in last year’s CIIE “received a fruitful return” with a 200-million-yuan contract of intention signed.

This year, the company’s booth will be expanded from 400 square meters to 600 square meters, including a 100-sq-m area for anti-epidemic innovation research and development.

“China has strategic importance to the company, and we have a long-term commitment to improving health outcomes and addressing unmet medical needs in China,” Dobrocky said, adding that the company aims to invest 188 million euros in China in the next five years.

Ninety percent of the Medical and Healthcare Products Exhibition Hall has been reserved, with nearly 60 leading pharmaceutical and medical companies confirming their participation, according to the CIIE Bureau.

The signed exhibition area for the third CIIE has surpassed more than 60 percent of its planned exhibition area.

The CIIE is the first dedicated import exhibition in the world and has seen fruitful outcomes in the past two expos. The third CIIE will take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. Enditem