3rd LD Writethru: Billie Eilish dominates 2020 Grammy Awards, sweeping all four major categories

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — U.S. singer Billie Eilish dominated the 62nd Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles on Sunday, sweeping all four major categories, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist.

Eilish, 18, whose full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, is the second artist ever to win all four top categories after Christopher Cross in 1981. She is the youngest solo performer to ever win Album of the Year.

She snagged Song of the Year and Record of the Year for “Bad Guy,” and Album of the Year for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Eilish also took home Best Pop Vocal Album for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

She won a total of five of the six awards for which she was nominated, and only lost Best Pop Solo Performance, which ended up going to Lizzo for “Truth Hurts.”

“So many other songs deserve this … This is my first Grammys. I never ever thought this would happen in my whole life,” said Eilish after accepting the award for Song of the Year.

Her brother Finneas O’Connell accepted the award with Eilish for Song of the Year, saying they record together in a bedroom in their family home.

“This is to all the kids that are making music in their bedroom today,” he said, holding the trophy. “You’re going to get one of these.”

Other big winners on Sunday night included Lil Nas X, who won Video of the Year for “Old Town Road,” and Lizzo, who scooped three prizes including Best Pop Solo Performance for her breakout hit, “Truth Hurts.”

Lizzo, who had eight nominations this year, the most of any artist, opened the ceremony along with host Alicia Keys and paid tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a plane crash earlier in the day.

The 62nd Grammy Awards nominees were selected from more than 20,000 submissions across 84 categories and the eligibility window is for projects released between Oct. 1, 2018 and Aug. 31, 2019.

As the only peer-selected music award, the Grammy Awards are voted on by the Recording Academy’s membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers and engineers.