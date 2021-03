NEW YORK, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — A 4.0-magnitude earthquake jolted 29 km S of Nelchina, Alaska at 17:54:36 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 19.9 km, was initially determined to be at 61.7305 degrees north latitude and 146.6738 degrees west longitude. Enditem