4.5-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey’s capital Ankara

ANKARA, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Consecutive earthquakes rattled Turkey’s capital Ankara on Thursday morning, first one with 3.8 magnitude, followed with another one of 4.5 magnitude, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

AFAD said the first quake’s epicenter was 7 kilometers below the surface and the second was 13 kilometers in Akyurt district.

The first quake struck at 06:54 a.m. local time (0354 GMT) and aftershocks continue to occur.

Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin said that there were no casualties or material losses.

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey’s western province of Manisa on Wednesday.