4 African Union peacekeepers are killed by Al-Shabaab in Somalia.

In Somalia, Al-Shabaab kills four African Union peacekeepers.

The attack is being blamed on an Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group.

Somalia’s capital, MOGADISHU, is one of the world’s most dangerous cities

Burundian soldiers serving in the African Union peacekeeping mission (AMISOM) in southern Somalia were targeted in twin blasts on Saturday, according to a security official.

Burundian peacekeepers hit two improvised explosive devices while patrolling on foot between the towns of Buurane and Mahaday in the Middle Shabelle region, according to the official, who spoke to Anadolu Agency on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Al-Shabaab, a Somali-based al-Qaeda affiliate, claimed responsibility for the attack on the African Union peacekeepers, claiming responsibility for the deaths of four Burundian soldiers.

Mahaday is a farming town located 118 kilometers (73 miles) north of Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital. It is home to an AMISOM base.

Al-Shabaab terrorists allegedly flooded villages in the region to prevent AMISOM and the Somali national army from traveling, according to the official.

“By the way, al-Shabaab flooded villages between Balcad and Jowhar after breaking the water reserves of Xawaadleey, which were built in the 1970s to help the Shabelle regions during the dry season.

“They’re doing it because they’re afraid of military operations against them,” he explained.

A bomb blast in Jowhar killed one civilian and injured five others, including two regional lawmakers, earlier on Saturday.

Al-Shabaab also claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming that it was carried out against Hirshabelle state legislators, injuring deputies and regional ministers.