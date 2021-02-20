4 killed, 12 injured in Nigeria road accident

ABUJA, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Four people including an infant were killed, and a dozen others injured in an accident involving a bus and a mini truck in Nigeria’s Delta region on Thursday, according to an official.

The accident, along the Asaba-Ibusa-Warri road in the southern state of Delta, occurred as a result of brake failure, said Uchechukwu Wihioka, a commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

The brake of the mini truck had failed on the motion, with the driver losing control of the vehicle before ramming into the bus, Wihioka told reporters.

An infant and three others died on the spot, he said, while the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The police have launched a further investigation into the incident, he added.

Road accidents are quite frequent in Nigeria mainly due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles, and reckless driving. Enditem