4 killed after two planes COLLIDE MID-AIR near Melbourne, Australia (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

A horrific plane crash has left four people dead after a mid-air collision over the town of Mangalore north of Melbourne, destroying both aircraft. Rescue workers are on the scene of both crashes.

Emergency responders were called around 11:30am local time after reports of two crash landings, local media reported. While none of the victims have been identified, police have confirmed that two people in each craft were killed in the accident, which took place near an ammunition depot in Mangalore, classified a “defense force explosives zone.”

#BREAKING: A second aircraft has been found in Avenel, near Seymour. Emergency crews are responding. #9Newspic.twitter.com/b18TH8N3qo — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) February 19, 2020

“We still can’t confirm who the occupants of the aircraft were, but from our understanding the one that left Mangalore was a training aircraft, so it’ll have an instructor and a trainee on board,” Victoria Police Inspector Peter Koger told a local media outlet, adding “We can’t confirm who the other one was.”

#BREAKING: A plane has crashed in a paddock near Seymour, with at least one person on board. The crash site is not far from the flight training school at Mangalore.The condition of the pilot is unknown. Fire trucks, ambulances, SES and police are on scene. #9Newspic.twitter.com/BRQ2ghuDtz — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) February 19, 2020

One of the planes involved was a Piper-Seminole aircraft operated by the Moorabbin Aviation Services flight school located in Melbourne, the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) confirmed to a local media outlet. The second plane was a Beechcraft Travel Air, a two-engine craft.

Police are investigating how the planes could have crossed paths, but Koger noted that both craft were legal and had permission to fly.

