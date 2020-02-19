4 killed, dozens injured in highway pileup in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea – Four people were killed and 43 were injured Monday in a highway pileup in snowy weather in southwestern South Korea, officials said.

The Jeonbuk Provincial Police Agency said the pileup involved about 30 vehicles, including a chemical truck carrying nitric acid that flipped over and caught fire inside a tunnel.

Police official Jeon Gwang-hun said he couldn’t provide further details because the investigation of the cause of the accident was continuing.

Kim Jun-ho, an official from the Korea Expressway Corporation, said its workers had removed snow in the area before the accident and it wasn´t immediately clear whether the accident was caused by icy road conditions or careless driving.