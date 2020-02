LAGOS, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — Four people were killed in a commercial bank robbery in the southwestern Nigerian town of Ile Oluji, a police officer said Thursday.

Two policemen attached to the bank were among the dead in Thursday’s robbery in the town located in Ondo State, state police spokesperson Femi Joseph told Xinhua.

The identity of the other two victims remains known, said Joseph, adding that an investigation is underway.