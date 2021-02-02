4 killed in road accident in Pakistan’s Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Four people were killed and two others injured when a vehicle of a motorcade crashed into another car here, the capital’s traffic police said on Tuesday.

The vehicle of the motorcade rammed into the car carrying people from the country’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, after violating the traffic signal, police sources told Xinhua.

The traffic police’s tweet added that the driver and the vehicle involved in the accident have been taken into custody, while the police are trying to contact the families of the deceased and will act in accordance with law and proceed legally against those responsible.

Some local media reports said that the deceased were young people who were visiting Islamabad to find employment opportunities.

The incident happened at the Srinagar Highway, a 25-km main east-west artery passing through the capital with traffic signals installed at many places. Earlier on Dec. 27, four people were killed and 25 others injured when a van carrying airport staff violated the traffic signal and rammed into the pickup truck coming from another direction on the highway. Enditem