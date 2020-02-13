4 militants killed in Afghan army overnight strike: official

FARAH, Afghanistan, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Four Taliban militants were killed in an Afghan Air Force overnight strike in western Farah province, a provincial governor said on Thursday.

“The strike targeted a militants’ vehicle which approached a security checkpoint in an area in Pusht Rod district, Farah province, Wednesday night. Four militants aboard the vehicle were killed and the car was destroyed,” Mohammad Shouhib Sabit told Xinhua.

The militants tried to attack security forces before being targeted by the strike.

The province has been the scene of clashes between Taliban and security forces for long.