4 militants killed in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar

JALALABAD, Afghanistan, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — Four militants have been confirmed dead as the government forces’ fighting planes struck the armed group’s hideout in Haska Mina district of the eastern Nangarhar province on Monday, said an army statement released here Tuesday.

Acting on tip off, the fighting planes targeted the Taliban hideout in Kozkalai area of the restive district on Monday afternoon, killing four insurgents including the shadow district chief, Ziarat Gul, on the spot.

No security personnel or civilians were harmed during the raids, the statement added.

Taliban militants who are active in parts of Nangarhar province with Jalalabad as its capital 120 km east of Kabul have yet to make any comment.