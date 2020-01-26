4 militants killed in S. Afghan airstrike

KABUL, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Four Taliban militants have been killed after Afghan Special Operations Forces conducted an airstrike in the country’s southern province of Helmand in the latest raid against the Taliban insurgents and their supply lines, command of special forces said Sunday.

“The sortie was launched in Washer district, western part of Helmand province on Saturday. One militants’ vehicle and a motorcycle were also destroyed by the strike,” Afghan National Army Special Operations Corps said in a statement.

Helmand province is a known Taliban stronghold.

The Taliban militants, controlling parts of the restive province, use rugged terrains and mountains as hideouts and frequently launch hit-and-run attacks against the security forces.

The militant group has not responded to the report so far.