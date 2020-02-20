4-month-old patient infected with novel coronavirus discharged from hospital in Zhejiang

The father of Jingjing, a four-month-old patient, listens to the doctor’s advice before leaving a branch of Children’s Hospital affiliated to Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province, Feb. 20, 2020. The four-month-old baby Jingjing infected with the novel coronavirus was discharged from hospital on Thursday after recovery in east China’s Zhejiang Province. The baby was the youngest cured patient in the province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)