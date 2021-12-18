4 more YPGPKK terrorists are ‘neutralized’ by Turkey in northern Syria.

4 more YPGPKK terrorists are ‘neutralized’ in northern Syria by Turkey.

According to the National Defense Ministry, terrorists were targeted as they attempted to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring area.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

The National Defense Ministry announced on Monday that Turkish security forces had “neutralized” at least four more YPGPKK terrorists in northern Syria.

Terrorists were targeted as they attempted to infiltrate Operation Peace Spring’s area, according to the ministry’s Twitter account.

The term “neutralize” is used by Turkish authorities to indicate that the terrorists in question have surrendered, been killed, or have been apprehended.

Since 2016, Turkey has carried out three successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and allow residents to live in peace: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

The PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has killed at least 40,000 people in its 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK.