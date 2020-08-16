4 nabbed, 36 kg of meth seized in SW China

KUNMING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — Police in southwest China’s Yunnan Province have cracked two drug trafficking cases, apprehending four suspects and seizing 36 kg of drugs, local authorities said Sunday.

After receiving a tip-off that drug dealers had been trafficking drugs from Myanmar before transporting the drugs to Sichuan Province and Chongqing Municipality, police in Weixin County, city of Zhaotong, dispatched a task force at the beginning of this year.

On June 12, police caught a suspect in a hotel in the city of Jinghong in Yunnan, with 18.98 kg of methamphetamine seized. Following a lead, police then nabbed another three suspects and seized 17.02 kg of methamphetamine in the city on June 14.

All four suspects have been put under criminal detention, and further investigation is underway.

Yunnan is a major front in China’s battle against drug crime, as it borders the Golden Triangle known for its rampant drug production and trafficking. Enditem