4 people catch COVID-19 in Fenerbahce basketball club

ANKARA

A Turkish basketball team Fenerbahce Beko have been fighting against the novel coronavirus as four people in the club contracted COVID-19.

Fenerbahce said Friday on the club website that 12 people — including basketball players, technical staff and administrative personnel — had their coronavirus checks on Saturday and their samples were handed to the Health Ministry.

“A total of four people including one athlete, one technical staff and two administrative personnel tested positive for COVID-19,” it said after having the test results from the ministry.

The Istanbul club stated the Fenerbahce players and staff are in home isolation and the club’s medical team is regularly monitoring them. None of the athletes were required to stay in the hospital.

Fenerbahce added that the club doesn’t reveal the positive cases for patient rights and privacy act unless these cases name themselves.

According to Johns Hopkins data, cases have now been reported in 176 countries and regions since the new coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan, China, last December.

The worldwide total is over 551,000, while the death toll is close to 25,000.

Turkey has confirmed a total of 75 fatalities from the virus, while the tally of infections was reported 3,629 late Thursday.