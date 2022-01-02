4 people were killed in a gas explosion in northern Belgium.

Four people died in a gas explosion in northern Belgium.

A possible cause, according to the mayor of Turnhout, is a gas bubble.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) –

At least four people were killed in an explosion at an apartment building in northern Belgium on Friday.

Two women are in the hospital after surviving the blast.

According to Turnhout Mayor Paul Van Miert, one person spent 14 hours under the rubble.

The mayor speculated that a gas bubble could have caused the explosion, and that forensic experts would examine the debris and heating systems to determine the exact cause.

One four-story building with 16 apartments was blown apart by the explosion.

Windows in a nearby building were shattered.

*Ahmet Gencturk in Ankara contributed to this article.