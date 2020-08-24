4 police killed in southern Afghanistan

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — Four policemen of the Afghan National Police (ANP) were killed and two others wounded during clashes in southern Kandahar province Saturday night, a provincial police spokesman said Sunday.

“The militants attacked an ANP checkpoint in Shadez locality of Spin Boldak district last night, triggering clashes lasting for hours. The clashes left four policemen killed and two policemen wounded,” spokesman Jamal Barakzai told Xinhua.

The militants also sustained casualties based on the bloodstains on the clash site, he said.

The Taliban militants, controlling parts of the province, have been using rugged terrains and mountains as hideouts, frequently launching hit-and-run attacks against the security forces. Enditem