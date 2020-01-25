4 police personnel killed in militants attack in N. Afghanistan

PUL-E-KHUMRI, Afghanistan, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — At least four Afghan security personnel were killed and seven others wounded, when Taliban militants attacked a checkpoint in northern Baghlan province on Thursday, a local official confirmed.

A group of Taliban insurgents stormed a police security checkpoint on the highway linking Baghlan’s provincial capital between Pul-e-Khumri to Baghlan-e-Markazi district, killing four police and wounding seven others, Khanzada Mazlomyar, the district chief told Xinhua.

Baghlan-e-Markazi district in the northern Baghlan province has been regarded as Taliban hotbed in the northern region.

Taliban militants who have intensified attacks against security forces over the past couple of months have yet to make comment.