4 soldiers killed in terrorist attack in southwest Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — Four soldiers were killed and five others injured in a blast of an improvised explosive device in Sibi district of Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, intelligence sources said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon. After the explosion, personnel of the paramilitary Frontier Corps cleared a road for setting up a new check post to nab terrorists and monitor vehicles in the area where they were hit by the roadside planted explosive device, the sources told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

The injured soldiers were airlifted to the provincial capital of Quetta.

Outlawed organization Balochistan Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that the militants associated with it attacked the security forces by detonating the bomb with a remote control, the sources added.

A wave of terrorism recently re-surged in Balochistan featuring an increase in terrorist attacks on security forces and civilians over the last two months. In the wake of the rising incidents of terrorism, the local government launched a province-wide operation to nab terrorists earlier this month. Enditem