4 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in southeastern Turkey

ANKARA

At least four terrorists were neutralized in a joint operation by gendarmerie commandos and police special forces in southeastern Turkey, the country’s Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and the ministry on social media said the terrorists were neutralized in a clash near Mt. Domuz in Sirnak province.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

As part of the Eren-10 anti-terror operation in Sirnak, the ministry said at least one RPG-7 rocket launcher, one M-16 rifle, two Kalashnikov rifles, kanas sniper rifles, many ammunition and living supplies were seized.

Though the ministry did not specify the terrorists’ affiliation, the PKK terror group has been active in eastern and southeastern Turkey.

Operation Eren, named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old martyred by the terrorist PKK on Aug. 11, 2017, commenced in January, and aims at eliminating terrorism from the country completely.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.​​​​​​​