4-World Cup-Hinterstoder Summaries

Mar 2 (Gracenote) – Summaries for World Cup-Hinterstoder on Monday. Men’s Giant Slalom on Monday Rnk Bib Name Team Time 1 0 Alexis Pinturault France 2:41.96 2 0 Filip Zubcic Croatia 2:42.41 +0.45 3 0 Henrik Kristoffersen Norway 2:42.68 +0.72 4 0 Marco Odermatt Switzerland 2:42.86 +0.90 5 0 Luca De Aliprandini Italy 2:43.17 +1.21 6 0 Aleksander Aamodt Kilde Norway 2:43.30 +1.34 7 0 Loïc Meillard Switzerland 2:43.56 +1.60 8 0 Stefan Luitz Germany 2:43.63 +1.67 9 0 Leif Kristian Norway 2:43.65 +1.69 Nestvold-Haugen .. 0 Mathieu Faivre France 2:43.65 +1.69 11 0 Manuel Feller Austria 2:43.66 +1.70 12 0 Tommy Ford United States 2:43.77 +1.81 13 0 Zan Kranjec Slovenia 2:43.86 +1.90 14 0 Gino Caviezel Switzerland 2:44.00 +2.04 15 0 Ryan Cochran-Siegle United States 2:44.05 +2.09 16 0 Alexander Schmid Germany 2:44.19 +2.23 .. 0 Ted Ligety United States 2:44.19 +2.23 18 0 Roland Leitinger Austria 2:44.46 +2.50 19 0 Matts Olsson Sweden 2:44.51 +2.55 20 0 Marco Schwarz Austria 2:44.52 +2.56 21 0 Cyprien Sarrazin France 2:44.57 +2.61 22 0 Trevor Philp Canada 2:44.65 +2.69 23 0 Victor Muffat-Jeandet France 2:44.69 +2.73 24 0 Erik Read Canada 2:45.04 +3.08 25 0 Cédric Noger Switzerland 2:45.22 +3.26 26 0 Giovanni Borsotti Italy 2:45.34 +3.38 27 0 Marcus Monsen Norway 2:45.75 +3.79 28 0 Remy Falgoux France 2:45.97 +4.01 29 0 Daniele Sette Switzerland 2:46.12 +4.16 – 0 Riccardo Tonetti Italy DNF
