40 pct of unintended early pregnancies in Namibia due to rape: UNESCO

WINDHOEK, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — At least 40 percent of pregnancies between ages 15 and 19 in Namibia were a result of non-consensual sex (rape or statutory rape), UNESCO representative to Namibia, Djaffar Moussa-Elkadhum said Thursday.

Moussa-Elkadhum said factors that contribute to the high rate of teenage pregnancy in Namibia include sexual abuse because of physical and financial vulnerability, traditional norms, low levels of education, limited information about and access to contraceptives.

“In addition, parents are unable to educate their children about sexuality because they lack resources, are uncertain of what to say or because they feel uncomfortable discussing the subject with them,” he said.

Early and unintended pregnancies remain a huge challenge for Namibia, with a pregnancy and childbearing prevalence of 19 percent among girls aged 15 to 19.

Namibia and other countries in eastern and southern Africa have targeted to reduce early and unintended pregnancies by 75 percent by the year 2020.