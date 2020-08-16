400 pencak silat athletes compete in international virtual tournament

JAKARTA, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — As many as 400 athletes from Indonesia and abroad began vying in the 2020 Indonesia Open International Virtual Pencak Silat Tournament on Saturday.

The tournament is being held by the International Pencak Silat Federation (Persilat) from August 15-17, Executive Chairman of Persilat Benny G. Sumarsono said.

The tournament includes individual technique and group technique events, and has five categories, namely beginners (7-9 years old), children (10-12 years old), youths (12-14 years old), juniors (14-17 years old) and seniors (17-35 years old), local media reported.

Fans from all over the world can watch the tournament through a live broadcast on the Youtube account channel ‘Pesilat IPSF’ every day.

Indonesia has been struggling to push for the country’s traditional martial art to be included in the 2032 Olympics.

“This event shows our seriousness to make pencak silat be included in the 2032 Olympics, and this activity indicates our seriousness in maintaining the status of pencak silat as our cultural heritage which has been recognized by UNESCO,” Sumarsono said.

In the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France, pencak silat is expected to be held as an exhibition event. Enditem