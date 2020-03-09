40k statue of Womble to go on Wimbledon Common sparks row with conservationists

Fan group Wombles for Wimbledon is trying to raise almost £40,000 for a bronze statue of Orinoco to go on Wimbledon Common – but conservationists who manage the Common have moaned it could ruin the park

A statue to honour The Wombles to go on Wimbledon Common has sparked a row.

Fan group Wombles for Wimbledon is trying to raise almost £40,000 for the bronze statue of Orinoco.

They have got the backing of the family of Wombles author Elizabeth Beresford, whose book was turned into the popular TV show.

But conservationists who manage the Common have moaned it could ruin the park and jeopardise the “rural atmosphere”.

Simon Hood, coordinator of the Wombles for Wimbledon, said: “The Wombles have featured in books, in their own TV show, have had huge music hits and even starred in their own movie.

“Everyone who knows The Wombles knows that they live on Wimbledon Common.

“Apple have even programmed their autocorrect function to replace the word ‘Wimbledon’ with the word ‘Womble’.

“Yet within Wimbledon itself there is nothing there to mark their existence.

“We are hoping that Womble fans can join together and change that to create a permanent legacy, recognising the work of Elizabeth Beresford MBE and The Wombles.

“Paddington Station has a Paddington Statue so I think this would be a great thing to happen for Wimbledon.”

However only £547 has been raised so far for the planned statue of Orinoco sat on a bench.

Kate Robertson, Ms Beresford’s daughter, said: “It would be lovely to have both the memory of my mother and The Wombles recognised through a permanent statue in the heart of Wimbledon.”

Mr Hood added: “The Common is not a formal park, but an encapsulated area of countryside.

“The Conservators have statutory duties to protect the natural aspect and condition of the Commons.

“They were concerned about how appropriate a womble statue would be in terms of protecting the rural atmosphere, which is one of the most treasured aspects enjoyed by visitors.

The conservation group was contacted for comment.