A 30-year-old man was charged with smuggling Class A drugs after Border Force officials discovered 418kg of cocaine hidden in a lorry.

Officials discovered the haul on Thursday evening in Coquelles, France, at the UK inbound zone of the Channel Tunnel.

Piotr Perzenowski, a truck driver from Mazowieckie, Poland, was remanded in custody until December 13th at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The National Crime Agency’s branch commander, Mark Howes, said, “This was a really significant amount of drugs taken out of circulation.”

“The seizure will deprive the criminal organization that is responsible for them of profit, which would have fuelled more criminal activity.”

“In collaboration with our partners like Border Force, we will continue to fight the Class A drug threat in our mission to protect the public.”

According to a report released by the EU Drugs Agency in 2020, the United Kingdom had more young adults take cocaine in 2018 than any other country, with 5.

Consumers account for 3% of the population in the United Kingdom between the ages of 15 and 31.

A tonne of cocaine was discovered on a luxury yacht earlier this month, and five Britons were arrested.

Officials in Glasgow, Scotland, are “actively exploring” how to create a drug consumption room where people can anonymously consume illegal substances.

On the other hand, the UK government opposes this move because it would instead focus on rehabilitаtion.

The government has announced an investment of £80 million in treatment and recovery services as a result of Dаme Cаrol Blаck’s independent review of drugs, the largest increase in drug treatment funding in 15 years.

Drug abuse is on the rise, with deaths from drug overdoses up by 80% since 2012.