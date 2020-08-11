42 Hong Kong lawmakers voice support to NPC Standing Committee’s decision for HKSAR LegCo to continue performing duties

HONG KONG, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — A total of 42 pro-establishment members of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Legislative Council (LegCo) issued a joint statement on Tuesday, supporting the decision of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) for the sixth Legislative Council (LegCo) of the HKSAR to continue discharging duties.

The decision was passed on Tuesday at the 21st session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress.

The decision has reflected NPC Standing Committee’s full consideration of the current special situation of Hong Kong society and the respect for the opinions of the HKSAR government, said the joint statement.

This arrangement, which is legal and reasonable, is based entirely on the needs of epidemic prevention and will help Hong Kong society to decrease wrangling and concentrate on the anti-epidemic work, it added.

The statement also called for all members of the LegCo to put people’s well-being first and ensure the effective operation of the LegCo, so as to help Hong Kong out of its predicament. Enditem