435 soldiers graduate after training in E. Afghan region

MEHTARLAM, Afghanistan, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — A total of 435 soldiers graduated from an Afghan military training center and were commissioned to the army on Sunday, a military source said.

“It is a great day for Afghan Regional Army to have this reinforcement. I express my absolute confidence that you will discharge your duty with a proud and great resolution to serve your nation and secure your country,” Abdul Jabar, commander of ANA’s 201 Selaab Corps, told a graduation ceremony held here.

The Afghan government established regional army to protect villages and districts around the country where the national army has limited presence.

They graduated after conclusion of a three-month education at a training center at 201 Selaab Corps locating in eastern Laghman province, according to Jabbar.

The latest graduation came as Taliban militants and Islamic State affiliates have escalated attacks during recent months and fighting has been continuing in half of the country’s 34 provinces.