44 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — The National Health Commission said Sunday that 44 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Saturday.

There were 422 patients still being treated, including 16 in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 79,895 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Saturday, the report said.

As of Saturday, a total of 84,951 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease. Enditem

