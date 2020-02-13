44 pct of Latvians feel middle class: survey

RIGA, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Nearly 44 percent of Latvians consider themselves middle class even though fewer than ten percent of them meet the criteria, found a survey presented by Swedbank Latvia on Tuesday.

The survey, conducted by the bank for the second consecutive year, revealed that Latvians’ assessment of their life standards and finances is often excessively optimistic but that in reality fewer than one in ten respondents meet the criteria for “middle class”.

According to the authors of the survey report, a person is considered middle class if they can afford to pay off all their monthly bills, including loan payments, save up at least one monthly salary and go on a week-long trip abroad at least once in a year.

Despite the Baltic country’s continued economic growth, the share of the population qualifying for middle class has not managed to exceed nine percent, Swedbank said.

According to this year’s survey, 43.5 percent of respondents regard themselves as middle class; 42.3 percent consider themselves to be below middle class but not poor; 9.8 percent consider themselves poor; 2.5 percent see themselves to be above middle class or well-off; and 1.5 percent are unable to determine their social standing.

The monthly income criterion for middle class was 811 euros (885 U.S. dollars) per person in 2018 and 851 euros per person in 2019, the survey noted.

Reinis Jansons, head of the Swedbank Institute of Finances, said on public radio that the bank analyzes the data because middle class is the part of society providing economic stability in the country.

These are people that actually live, not just survive, the expert said. They are the main consumers of culture and art, they tend to have certain expectations for the quality of the environment and the services provided by local governments, and they are also more likely to exert pressure on politicians to achieve improvement. (1 euro = 1.09 U.S. dollars)