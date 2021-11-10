Michael Bloomberg has offered $120 million to help prevent drug overdoses.

The Chronicle of Philanthropy, by ALEX DANIELS

Michael Bloomberg announced today at a healthcare summit that he organized that he will spend $120 million to combat the rising number of deaths from drug overdoses.

The gift more than doubles his previous philanthropic commitment of $50 million made in 2018 to the same cause.

Bloomberg’s pledge comes after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a preliminary finding that 93,000 people died in 2020 from drug overdoses, the majority of which were caused by opioids.

Bloomberg Philanthropies, Bloomberg’s grant-making organization, has a public-health program led by Henning.

Henning believes that the Overdose Prevention Initiative, which was supported by Bloomberg’s original commitment, has helped to improve the situation.

The increase in overdose deaths in Pennsylvania, where Bloomberg supported projects to reduce substance abuse in prisons and provide the drug naloxone to firefighters and police departments, was about half the national rate.

In the event of an overdose, naloxone can be used to stop it.

The philanthropy’s new pledge will provide $10 million per year to programs in Kentucky, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Wisconsin for the next five years.

It will also contribute $4 million to Pennsylvania’s and Michigan’s ongoing efforts, respectively.

However, according to Michael Barnett, an assistant professor of health policy and management at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, all of that money is “drops in the ocean” compared to the need.

Any additional funding devoted to preventing overdoses, according to Barnett, is critical.

However, he described the overdose crisis as having evolved over generations and requiring “hundreds of billions” of dollars over the next few years to make a significant difference, including expanding health coverage for the poor, supporting treatment centers, providing access to substance-abuse medications, and destigmatizing people who suffer from drug addiction.

While opioid abuse has long been thought to be primarily a problem for white people in rural areas, Barnett claims that the rising number of overdoses among Black and Latino people has changed that.

