45 law students at University of Bucharest expelled for cheating in exams

BUCHAREST, March 2 (Xinhua) — The University of Bucharest announced Tuesday that 45 first-year law students who cheated in the winter session exams were expelled from the faculty.

“The Council of the Faculty of Law, composed of the nationally best-reputed law experts, voted by a large majority in favor of the expulsion proposal,” Rector Marian Preda was quoted as saying by the official Agerpres news agency.

According to the rector, the university authorities “have the confessions of students who, in talks with faculty representatives, admitted to cheating in exams.”

“In the face of proof, the regulations in force of the Faculty of Law and the norms that underlie the academic activity of the University of Bucharest lead us to a single legal institutional response,” he said, stressing that today’s students of the Faculty of Law are the ones who will serve justice in the future, and a strong state, a state governed by the rule of law needs correct, honest, good law professionals.”

In his opinion, no software can replace the integrity and morality of the person sitting in front of the computer. “We all have a duty to strengthen the culture of fairness among our members… especially with the first year students, to whom we should create these reflexes that will help them during the academic studies,” stressed the rector of one of the most famous universities in the eastern European country.

“It is a difficult situation for the university and for me as rector, but also as a professor and parent, which I would have liked to be able to avoid through prevention measures,” he added. Enditem