46 IS insurgents surrender to Afghan forces in Kunar

ASADABAD, Afghanistan, March 5 (Xinhua) — A total of 46 Islamic State (IS) militants have given up fighting and surrendered to security forces in the eastern Kunar province on Thursday, said a statement from the provincial government.

The armed militants involved in anti-government activities in Chawkay, Manogai and other parts of the restive province handed over their weapons to security forces and vowed to defend the government from now on.

This is the second group of surrendered IS militants in the eastern Kunar province since March.

The previous group made up of 42 militants handed over their weapons to local authorities in the provincial capital Asadabad on Sunday.

The hardliner IS militants who are active in parts of Kunar and the neighboring Nuristan and Nangarhar provinces have not commented.