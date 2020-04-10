47 South African healthcare workers contract COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG

Nearly 50 healthcare workers at a hospital in Durban tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the hospital confirmed Wednesday.

“Of the staff and doctors tested, we confirm that 47 people who are connected with our hospital have tested positive for COVID-19,’’ said Netcare, the country’s largest hospital group.

Workers were tested at Netcare’s St Augustine’s Hospital in Durban.

The statement said 33 of the workers are in self-isolation and 14 are being accommodated by Netcare to ensure they are able to self-quarantine.

The hospital group said COVID-19 has two main challenges which include those infected do not always have symptoms and it is highly infectious.

“Even in the presence of effective and extensive infection prevention measures such as those in place within Netcare hospitals and buildings where people are brought together poses a potential risk for infection,’’ it added.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize warned that parts of the St. Augustine facility could close Tuesday after workers and patients tested positive for the virus.

Thirteen have died from COVID-19 in South Africa and confirmed cases hit 1,749, according Mkhize.