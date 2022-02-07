A man has stolen a bobcat from a Pennsylvania animal farm

A group of thieves brazenly stole thousands of dollars worth of cologne from a Macy’s in Chester County, illustrating an escalating national trend.

A man stole a bobcat from an animal farm in the Poconos and pleaded guilty to operating a “pill mill.”

Finally, without realizing it, a pizza parlor printed a naked man’s image on its menu.

The following articles are discussed in today’s show:

