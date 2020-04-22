48 killed in DR Congo heavy rain

BUKAVU, DR Congo, April 21 (Xinhua) — At least 48 people died as a result of the torrential rain that hit the city of Uvira last Friday and its surrounding areas in the South Kivu province in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a provisional assessment provided by the provincial authorities on Tuesday, 48 bodies have been found by rescue workers. The heavy rain also damaged nearly 5,000 sites and destoyed the water collection center of the country’s public sector company Regideso.

According to official information provided by South Kivu’s government, several humanitarian actions with the assistance of the United Nations mission on the spot are underway in the city of Uvira to help the victims.

During a security meeting held Tuesday in Kinshasa, President Felix Tshisekedi decided to send Wednesday to the eastern city of Bukavu a strong government team to support the provincial team to carry out emergency humanitarian actions for the affected people. Enditem