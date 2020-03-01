49.3: Philippe’s campaign permanence in Le Havre tagged and stony

The campaign room of Edouard Philippe, head of the municipal list in Le Havre, was tagged and stoned on Saturday evening by demonstrators who unleashed their anger after the Prime Minister’s decision to use 49.3 to adopt the pension reform , noted an AFP correspondent.

Reacting to Philippe’s decision to engage the responsibility of the government to have the text on pensions passed without a vote, 140 people, according to the police, who left town hall, had started to beat the pavement after dark. streets of Le Havre.

When they arrived at its headquarters, demonstrators began to tag the local and threw stones at the window which was partially broken. Garbage cans were dumped and a car was also damaged.

“49.3 Philippe takes the fever”, “Let us put him in quarantine”, “Denial of democracy” could be read on inscriptions freshly spray painted.

The former chief of staff of the Prime Minister, Mohamed Hamrouni who joined the campaign of Edouard Philippe, announced to AFP that he was going to the police station to “file a complaint for degradations”.

No member of Edouard Philippe’s campaign was present around 8:00 p.m. near the premises, where only police vehicles provided security, according to AFP.

The Prime Minister was in Paris at the time of the incidents in Le Havre.

He had obtained the green light from the Council of Ministers at midday on the issue of pension reform. He went up to the rostrum of the Assembly around 5.30 p.m. to make this surprise announcement, in order to “put an end to this episode of non-debate” with the oppositions, and “allow the rest of the legislative process to begin”, to the applause of the majority.