49 Albanians repatriated from France, Luxembourg after asylum requests rejected

TIRANA, March 3 (Xinhua) — A total of 49 Albanian citizens were repatriated from France and Luxembourg after their requests for asylum were rejected, state police said in a press release issued on Tuesday.

According to the press release, the repatriation operation was organized in coordination with the Albanian Border Police and police authorities in France and Luxembourg.

The 49 Albanian nationals, including family members with children, were repatriated with charter flights.

According to the police, the repatriation operations has been going on every week for Albanian citizens who have been refused asylum or have violated the rules of residence in the Schengen area.

“The Interior Ministry and the State Police appeal once again to all those citizens who intend to travel to the Schengen area in order to seek asylum, to make no vain efforts, as the chances of obtaining asylum in the European Union are zero,” read the statement.

The Border Police in Albania has increased the measures during interviews at all border crossings over the reasons for moving to Schengen area, as well as to the green border. Enditem