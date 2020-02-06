49ers’ Coleman (shoulder) runs on side in practice

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman was spotted running on a side field during a Thursday practice session.

The activity can be considered a plus as Coleman works his way back from a dislocated shoulder sustained Sunday during the second quarter of San Francisco’s 37-20 trouncing of the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

The 49ers have a bit of time on their hands as they await the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Coleman’s injury opened the door for Raheem Mostert, who finished with 29 carries for 220 yards and four touchdowns. Mostert’s yards gained were the second highest in an NFL playoff game behind Eric Dickerson (248 in the 1985-86 postseason).

Coleman rushed for 544 yards and six touchdowns on 137 carries during the regular season. The 26-year-old produced 105 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in San Francisco’s 27-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC divisional playoff round on Jan. 11.

–Field Level Media