49ers’ Mostert to return jersey to Chiefs’ Williams

Raheem Mostert said he plans to return the jersey of Damien Williams after the two undrafted running backs swapped uniform tops in a display of sportsmanship following Super Bowl LIV.

Mostert’s decision on Wednesday came three days after Williams recorded 133 total yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

The 27-year-old Mostert followed up his 220-yard, four-touchdown performance in the 49ers’ 37-20 win over Green Bay in the NFC Championship with 58 yards and a score against the Chiefs.

The two former teammates shared a moment in the tunnel and swapped jerseys after the game.

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the following day, the host told Williams that the jersey he gave away “is worth a lot more than the jersey he gave you.”

Williams replied: “That’s funny you say that, because my mom was like, ‘Where’s your jersey at?'”

Mostert apparently caught wind of the exchange and posted on social media that the jersey belongs to Williams and his family.

“Contemplated putting this on eBay but this belongs to YOU and yours!” Mostert wrote on Twitter. “You did your thing. Hand this down for generations! PROUD OF YOU BRO! Much love. #undraftedRBs”

The running backs briefly were teammates with the Miami Dolphins in 2015.

–Field Level Media