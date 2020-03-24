4G Goes Live This Week on the London Underground’s Jubilee Line

The eastern half of the Jubilee line will have full mobile connectivity starting this week, and it’s right on schedule, which is perhaps the biggest surprise of all.

Last year, the pilot for Underground mobile coverage was announced, with network operators like EE, Vodafone, O2, and Three. The plan was to see “hundreds of miles of cable” being installed to 4G bring connectivity to the section of the line between Westminster and Canning Town.

That’s now a reality that was delivered on time, meeting the March 2020 date. All platforms and tunnels on the entire Jubilee line will have 4G access by the end of the year. O2 COO, Derek McManus, said:

“We’re the UK’s number 1 network and we’re excited to be taking our award winning 4G connectivity underground into London’s tube network. Not only will the project bring much needed service to commuters across London – it will also mean thousands of fans travelling to The O2 for the best live entertainment events in the UK will now be able to share their experiences with friends and family, before and after a show. We’re proud to be working with TfL and other mobile network operators to bring connectivity to where our customers need it most and we are excited to see the future potential of this project as it expands across the tube network.”

What all of this means is that you can actually use your phone for the things you want to on your commute now, whether watching online videos, checking emails, or faffing about on your various social media platforms. The world’s your oyster. It’s worth noting that the only place not covered by the pilot are London Bridge and Waterloo stations where the signal will just be available on the Jubilee line platforms.

Feature image credit: Unsplash