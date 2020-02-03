4th charter flight brings back 89 Hubei residents

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — The fourth charter flight sent by the Chinese government to bring home stranded Hubei residents from overseas arrived in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province Saturday evening, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Sunday.

The airplane departed from Thailand’s Phuket Island and arrived at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport, bringing back 89 Hubei residents. According to a press release of the ministry, 399 stranded people from Hubei have returned home from Thailand, Malaysia and Japan by charter flights.