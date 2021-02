NEW YORK, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted 54 km SW of Iquique, Chile at 18:49:42 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 30.87 km, was initially determined to be at 20.4982 degrees south latitude and 70.5714 degrees west longitude. Enditem