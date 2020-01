NEW YORK, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted 33km W of Villazon, Bolivia at 18:44:04 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 277.63 km, was initially determined to be at 22.0396 degrees south latitude and 65.9192 degrees west longitude.