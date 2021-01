BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted Komandorskiye Ostrova, Russia region at 0835 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 20.05 km, was initially determined to be at 54.1973 degrees north latitude and 169.2574 degrees east longitude. Enditem