TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — A 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit Khanezanyan region in Iran’s southern Fars province on Monday, Iran’s Seismological Center reported.

The preliminary reports put the epicenter of earthquake, which took place at 16:58 local time (1328 GMT), at the depth of 7 km, 29.59 degrees north latitude and 52.09 degrees east longitude.

No immediate reports about the possible casualties or damage are available so far.