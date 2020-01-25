5.4 magnitude quake felt in most parts of New Zealand

WELLINGTON, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake at 11:45 p.m. Saturday was felt in most parts of New Zealand and hit a record of the most felt reports to GeoNet New Zealand.

More than 26,000 people reported feeling the jolt on GeoNet’s website. The previous record-holder quake was the 7.8 one that shook Kaikoura in 2016, which nearly 16,000 people reported feeling the quake.

The earthquake, felt across the lower North Island and top of the South Island, was 64 km deep and hit 50 km northwest of Paraparaumu, a town near Wellington. A few hours earlier, a 4.7 magnitude quake struck the same spot.