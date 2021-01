NEW YORK, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — A 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolted 49 km NE of Bandar-e Lengeh, Iran at 21:31:05 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 11.76 km, was initially determined to be at 26.9121 degrees north latitude and 55.1772 degrees east longitude. Enditem